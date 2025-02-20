Auston Matthews News: Two assists in 4 Nations loss

Matthews (upper body) picked up two assists in a 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

Coach Mike Sullivan shifted Matthews to a line with Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk, replacing Jack Eichel in the first period. The move paid quick dividends with Brady scoring on the second shift for the trio. Matthews finished the tournament with three assists and six shots in three games. The Leafs and fantasy managers should have some concern for the underlying injury that continues to flare up for Matthews. But his strong two-way play in this tournament demonstrated his superstar status. The Leafs play Saturday; it remains to be seen if Matthews or any of the 4 Nations players will be given an extra game's rest.