Avery Hayes News: Called up by Pittsburgh

Hayes was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Hayes was sent to the minors last Thursday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club a week later. He's appeared in 11 games for Pittsburgh this year, racking up two goals, 13 hits, 12 PIM and seven blocked shots while averaging 10:37 of ice time, and he'll provide additional depth while the team deals with multiple injuries.