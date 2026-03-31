Avery Hayes News: Gets involved in blowout win

Hayes scored a goal in Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.

Hayes spent a couple of days in the AHL over the weekend, and he returned to the NHL lineup with a third-period goal. The 23-year-old has three goals, 20 shots on net, 14 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating over his first 12 NHL outings. Hayes will likely be limited to bottom-six minutes for the rest of the season, giving him low fantasy appeal.