Avery Hayes News: Heading to AHL

Hayes was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Hayes got his first taste of NHL action in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, recording five goals, 23 hits, 12 PIM and nine blocked shots while averaging 11:10 of ice time across 16 appearances. He'll head to the minors ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and should see playing time for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton late in the NHL campaign.