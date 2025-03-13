Avery Hayes News: Inks two-year deal

Hayes agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Hayes earned his NHL deal from the Pens by putting up 17 goals and 18 assists in 44 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year. Undrafted out of the OHL, the 22-year-old winger is having a breakout campaign in his second professional season. With Pittsburgh's season all but over, it wouldn't be a shock to see Hayes get called up to the NHL roster at some point down the stretch.