Avery Hayes News: Pots pair of goals

Hayes scored twice on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blues.

Hayes has filled a part-time role in April, playing in three of the last five games. The 23-year-old forward had a good showing with his second multi-goal game in the NHL. However, he has just five goals with 25 shots on net, 23 hits and 12 PIM over 16 appearances at the NHL level this season. It's unclear if he'll be in the lineup often in the playoffs -- if not, he could be reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to get steadier playing time.