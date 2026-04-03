Avery Hayes News: Puts up three points in AHL win

Hayes scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 3-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday.

With the tally, Hayes has 23 goals this season, matching his total from the 2024-25 regular season. He's at 38 points in 40 appearances this year compared to 42 points in 60 outings last year. Hayes has seen some NHL time recently, but with the Penguins getting healthier, it's unclear if he'll get another look in Pittsburgh before the end of the campaign.