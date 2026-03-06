Avery Hayes News: Sent down Friday
Hayes was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
The decision to demote Hayes could be a temporary move designed to make him eligible for the AHL postseason. In six NHL games this year, the 23-year-old winger has notched two goals, 11 shots and six hits while averaging 11:38 of ice time. Barring a late deadline addition, Hayes will likely be brought back up from the minors ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Flyers.
