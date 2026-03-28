Avery Hayes headshot

Avery Hayes News: Three points in AHL return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Hayes scored twice and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 3-1 win over Laval on Saturday.

Hayes was returned to the AHL earlier in the day. He's caught between levels at this point -- Hayes has dominated the AHL with 35 points over 39 outings this season, but the Penguins don't have room for him on a full-time basis in the NHL. He could be called up again if Pittsburgh needs additional forward depth.

Avery Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins
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