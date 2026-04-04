Axel Sandin-Pellikka headshot

Axel Sandin-Pellikka News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 6:51am

Sandin-Pellikka was summoned from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis Saturday.

The move comes after Justin Faulk (lower body) suffered an injury versus the Flyers on Thursday. Sandin-Pellikka has played in 63 games at the NHL level this season, tallying six goals while adding 13 assists. He had been a healthy scratch in seven straight games with the Red Wings before his demotion to AHL Grand Rapids on March 23.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Detroit Red Wings
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