Axel Sandin-Pellikka News: Called up from AHL

Sandin-Pellikka was summoned from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis Saturday.

The move comes after Justin Faulk (lower body) suffered an injury versus the Flyers on Thursday. Sandin-Pellikka has played in 63 games at the NHL level this season, tallying six goals while adding 13 assists. He had been a healthy scratch in seven straight games with the Red Wings before his demotion to AHL Grand Rapids on March 23.