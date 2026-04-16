Axel Sandin-Pellikka headshot

Axel Sandin-Pellikka News: Heads to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 11:25am

Sandin-Pellikka was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Sandin-Pellikka had seven goals and 21 points in 68 outings as a rookie with the Red Wings in 2025-26. Detroit's season is done after failing to make the playoffs, but Grand Rapids secured a postseason berth, so the 21-year-old defenseman will gain some more experience by playing for the minor-league squad.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Detroit Red Wings
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