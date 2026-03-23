Axel Sandin-Pellikka headshot

Axel Sandin-Pellikka News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Sandin-Pellikka was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

Sandin-Pellikka has been a healthy scratch for seven straight games, and he will probably get into a game or two at the AHL level. However, it's unclear if he will return to the NHL immediately afterward. He has accounted for six goals, 19 points, 62 shots on net and 51 blocked shots across 63 appearances with the Red Wings this season.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Detroit Red Wings
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