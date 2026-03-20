Axel Sandin-Pellikka News: On outside looking in
Sandin-Pellikka was scratched for the sixth straight game in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
Sandin-Pellikka has been the one to lose playing time since the Red Wings traded for Justin Faulk at the deadline. The 21-year-old Sandin-Pellikka was papered to AHL Grand Rapids on March 6, so he is eligible to play for the farm team in the playoffs, though the Red Wings may keep him around for depth during their run. With Travis Hamonic also on the roster, Sandin-Pellikka is not guaranteed to check into the lineup if Detroit's injury woes start to impact the defense.
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