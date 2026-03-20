Axel Sandin-Pellikka headshot

Axel Sandin-Pellikka News: On outside looking in

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Sandin-Pellikka was scratched for the sixth straight game in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Sandin-Pellikka has been the one to lose playing time since the Red Wings traded for Justin Faulk at the deadline. The 21-year-old Sandin-Pellikka was papered to AHL Grand Rapids on March 6, so he is eligible to play for the farm team in the playoffs, though the Red Wings may keep him around for depth during their run. With Travis Hamonic also on the roster, Sandin-Pellikka is not guaranteed to check into the lineup if Detroit's injury woes start to impact the defense.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Axel Sandin-Pellikka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Axel Sandin-Pellikka See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
11 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
25 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
Author Image
Michael Finewax
58 days ago
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
68 days ago
NHL Barometer: Marner Showing His Versatility
NHL
NHL Barometer: Marner Showing His Versatility
Author Image
Jan Levine
87 days ago