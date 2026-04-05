Axel Sandin-Pellikka headshot

Axel Sandin-Pellikka News: Pots first goal since call up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:36am

Sandin-Pellikka scored a goal, registered an assist, put two shots on net and served two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Wild.

Sandin-Pellikka scored his first goal since being called up from AHL Grand Rapids on April 4. His tally helped spark Detroit's offense to eventually tie the game late in the third period. Overall, the 21-year-old blueliner is up to seven goals, 21 points, 65 shots on net and 52 blocked shots across 65 NHL games this season. The young defenseman is making the most of his second chance with Detroit. He has solid upside in dynasty fantasy leagues and should remain involved for the Red Wings this season until Justin Faulk (lower body) returns to the lineup.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Detroit Red Wings
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