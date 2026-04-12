Aydar Suniev headshot

Aydar Suniev News: Logs first NHL point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Suniev registered an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Suniev is getting an NHL opportunity late in the season to show what he can do at a higher level. This was his first point in four games for the Flames this season, and it was also his first career point. He's added four shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Suniev will likely benefit from more time with AHL Calgary in 2026-27, though he could earn an NHL job with a strong showing in training camp.

Aydar Suniev
Calgary Flames
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