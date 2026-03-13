Aydar Suniev headshot

Aydar Suniev News: Puts up three points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Suniev scored twice and added an assist in AHL Calgary's 7-2 win over Manitoba on Friday.

Suniev has five goals and an assist over his last seven contests. The 21-year-old forward has scored fairly well this season, earning 15 goals in 47 appearances, but he's added just four assists with a minus-22 rating. He'll need to improve his all-around performance to push for a spot with the Flames.

Aydar Suniev
Calgary Flames
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