Aydar Suniev News: Returned to AHL
Suniev was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Friday.
Suniev played six regular-season games for the Flames this season, picking up his first NHL point April 12. He had 15 goals and 23 points in 55 AHL regular-season contests before his recall.
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