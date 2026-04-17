Aydar Suniev headshot

Aydar Suniev News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Suniev was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Friday.

Suniev played six regular-season games for the Flames this season, picking up his first NHL point April 12. He had 15 goals and 23 points in 55 AHL regular-season contests before his recall.

Aydar Suniev
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aydar Suniev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aydar Suniev See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
200 days ago
2025-26 NCAA Hockey Season Preview: Top Teams, Rising Stars and Betting Tips
NHL
2025-26 NCAA Hockey Season Preview: Top Teams, Rising Stars and Betting Tips
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
245 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024 Frozen Four Best Bets: First Round Picks and Futures
NHL
2024 Frozen Four Best Bets: First Round Picks and Futures
Author Image
AJ Scholz
March 26, 2024
2023 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2023 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 20, 2023