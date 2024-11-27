Barclay Goodrow Injury: Departs Wednesday's game

Goodrow sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Senators.

Goodrow was hurt early in the first period. The 31-year-old has been filling a middle-six role recently, but has has just two goals and a minus-10 rating over 25 appearances this season. If he can't play Friday versus the Kraken, Goodrow will likely be replaced by Givani Smith in the lineup.