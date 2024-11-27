Barclay Goodrow Injury: Departs Wednesday's game
Goodrow sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Senators.
Goodrow was hurt early in the first period. The 31-year-old has been filling a middle-six role recently, but has has just two goals and a minus-10 rating over 25 appearances this season. If he can't play Friday versus the Kraken, Goodrow will likely be replaced by Givani Smith in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now