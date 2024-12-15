Barclay Goodrow News: Draws helper in 600th career game

Goodrow logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Utah.

This was Goodrow's first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him five contests. The 31-year-old forward has mostly played in a middle-six role this season, offering a steady veteran presence for the team's many young forwards. Goodrow has three points, 32 shots on net, 52 hits, 23 PIM, 21 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 28 appearances. Saturday marked his 600th career game.