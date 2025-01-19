Barclay Goodrow News: Finds back of net in defeat

Goodrow scored a goal on his only shot and doled out five hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Goodrow tied the score at 1-1 midway through the second period, beating Marcus Hogberg with a wrist shot from the right half wall. This was the 31-year-old Goodrow's first point in 10 games. It was also his first tally since Nov. 11 against the Flyers. The Ontario native has contributed three goals and five points across 43 appearances this season while mostly serving in a bottom-six capacity.