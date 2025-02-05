Barclay Goodrow News: Hands out helper in loss
Goodrow provided an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.
Goodrow ended a five-game point drought with the helper, his first assist since Dec. 27. The 31-year-old forward had two goals over 16 games in between assists. He's now at seven points, 52 shots on net, 105 hits, 36 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 50 appearances. Goodrow figures to continue playing a bottom-six role with limited chances for offense, so he doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
