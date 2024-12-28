Barclay Goodrow News: Nabs assist in loss

Goodrow posted an assist, three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Goodrow has two helpers over eight outings since he returned from missing five games due to an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old forward has just four points over 33 appearances this season -- as expected, his return to the Sharks after spending parts of five campaigns with Tampa Bay and the Rangers has not yielded significant offense for the veteran forward. He's added 37 shots on net, 32 PIM, 58 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating. While he was on the top line officially in Friday's game, he still saw just 13:48 of ice time, in line with his usual bottom-six usage.