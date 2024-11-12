Barclay Goodrow News: Pots goal Monday

Goodrow scored a goal on three shots, added five PIM and logged two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The tally was Goodrow's first point since Opening Night versus the Blues. The 31-year-old has played as expected so far, filling a defensive bottom-six role in his second stint with the Sharks. He's at two goals, 22 shots on net, 31 hits, 12 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 17 appearances this season.