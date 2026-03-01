Barclay Goodrow News: Scores in Saturday's win
Goodrow scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.
Goodrow ended an eight-game point drought with the goal. The 33-year-old forward is up to five tallies, 10 points, 51 shots on net, 90 hits, 45 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 57 contests. He plays in a bottom-six role and on the penalty kill, so there's not a lot of fantasy upside to be had in his game.
