Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Barclay Goodrow headshot

Barclay Goodrow News: Sticks up for teammate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Goodrow had a fighting major and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Goodrow's point drought reached 12 games, but he had a fight for the second game in a row. He came to the defense of Macklin Celebrini, dropping the mitts with Jason Dickinson after the Chicago forward's cross-checking penalty in the second period. Goodrow is a good teammate and does a lot of the dirty work for a fairly young team. However, his fourth-line role has left him with just eight points and a minus-31 rating to go with 64 PIM, 62 shots on net, 130 hits and 47 blocked shots over 62 appearances this season in his second stint with the Sharks.

Barclay Goodrow
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now