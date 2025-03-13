Barclay Goodrow News: Sticks up for teammate
Goodrow had a fighting major and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Goodrow's point drought reached 12 games, but he had a fight for the second game in a row. He came to the defense of Macklin Celebrini, dropping the mitts with Jason Dickinson after the Chicago forward's cross-checking penalty in the second period. Goodrow is a good teammate and does a lot of the dirty work for a fairly young team. However, his fourth-line role has left him with just eight points and a minus-31 rating to go with 64 PIM, 62 shots on net, 130 hits and 47 blocked shots over 62 appearances this season in his second stint with the Sharks.
