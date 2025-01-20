Fantasy Hockey
Barclay Goodrow News: Two goals in two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Goodrow scored a goal on his only shot in a 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Monday.

Goodrow tied the game at 1-1 just past the midway mark of the first period. He has two goals on two shots in his last two games after going nine straight outings without a point. Goodrow's newfound scoring touch likely won't last, as he only has four goals and six points in 44 appearances this season.

Barclay Goodrow
San Jose Sharks
