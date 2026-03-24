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Barrett Hayton Injury: Being evaluated for UBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Hayton sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers and is questionable to return to the contest.

Hayton ran into a teammate during the first period. The 25-year-old forward's questionable status indicates that his evaluation isn't complete yet. If he can't return to Tuesday's game, his next chance to play is Thursday versus the Capitals.

Barrett Hayton
Utah Mammoth
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