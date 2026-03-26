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Barrett Hayton Injury: Considered week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Head coach Andre Tourigny said Thursday that Hayton (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports.

Hayton suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's matchup against the Oilers, and he's facing a multi-game absence late in the season. The 25-year-old has recorded 10 goals, 15 assists, 54 PIM, 34 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while averaging 15:07 of ice time over 67 appearances this year, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to return before the end of the regular season.

Barrett Hayton
Utah Mammoth
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