Barrett Hayton Injury: Considered week-to-week
Head coach Andre Tourigny said Thursday that Hayton (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports.
Hayton suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's matchup against the Oilers, and he's facing a multi-game absence late in the season. The 25-year-old has recorded 10 goals, 15 assists, 54 PIM, 34 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while averaging 15:07 of ice time over 67 appearances this year, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to return before the end of the regular season.
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