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Barrett Hayton Injury: Out of action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Hayton (upper body) won't play Friday in Game 6 versus the Golden Knights, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Hayton played in Game 5 but is still managing pain due to the upper-body injury. The 25-year-old won't be in the lineup while the Mammoth are trying to keep their season alive, and if that effort fails, he won't be able to play again until the 2026-27 preseason.

Barrett Hayton
Utah Mammoth
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