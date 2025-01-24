Fantasy Hockey
Barrett Hayton headshot

Barrett Hayton News: Deposits another goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Hayton scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Hayton's ignited his offense with four goals and four assists over his last five contests. The 24-year-old center took some time to adjust to new linemates on the second line, but he looks to be comfortable there now. He's up to 12 goals, 26 points, 77 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 48 appearances this season.

Barrett Hayton
Utah Hockey Club
