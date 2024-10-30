Barrett Hayton News: Finds twine in win

Hayton scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Hayton snapped a five-game point drought with the tally, though it's important to note Utah scored just nine times in that span. The 24-year-old center's slump has cost him a first-line role for now, though he remains on the second line and first power-play unit. He's at five goals, two assists, 28 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances.