Barrett Hayton News: Gathers helper in win

Hayton logged an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Hayton set up Dylan Guenther's game-winning tally at 14:13 of the third period. This ended a three-game slump for Hayton, who has seven points over his last 10 outings while filling a top-six role. The 24-year-old center is up to 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists), 133 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 69 appearances. If he remains steady down the stretch, he'll have a good chance to top his career-high 43-point effort from 2022-23.