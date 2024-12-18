Barrett Hayton News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Hayton notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Hayton snapped a four-game point drought with the helper on Clayton Keller's third-period tally. It's been 20 games and counting since Hayton scored a goal, and he has just six assists in that span, with five of them coming over the last 10 contests. Despite his struggles, he's still seeing top-line minutes at even strength, though his power-play time has largely dried up. Hayton is at 13 points, 47 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 31 appearances, a marginally better showing than his 10 points in 33 outings last year.