Barrett Hayton News: Goals in consecutive games
Hayton scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.
After going 21 games without a goal, Hayton has scored in back-to-back contests. His tally brought Utah within one in the third period, but the team couldn't tie the game. The 24-year-old center has four points over his last four outings and is up to seven goals, 16 points, 51 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 34 appearances this season. He's got something to prove to fantasy managers, but Hayton has some clear upside as long as he remains on the top line.
