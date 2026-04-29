Barrett Hayton News: Making return in Game 5
Hayton (upper body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, per the NHL media site.
Hayton was described as unlikely to play Wednesday, but he clearly made enough progress after the morning skate to draw in. The 25-year-old is slated to be on the third line for the Mammoth, while Liam O'Brien will be scratched. This will be Hayton's first game since March 24 versus the Oilers, when he logged just one 17-second shift.
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