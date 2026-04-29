Barrett Hayton headshot

Barrett Hayton News: Making return in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Hayton (upper body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, per the NHL media site.

Hayton was described as unlikely to play Wednesday, but he clearly made enough progress after the morning skate to draw in. The 25-year-old is slated to be on the third line for the Mammoth, while Liam O'Brien will be scratched. This will be Hayton's first game since March 24 versus the Oilers, when he logged just one 17-second shift.

Barrett Hayton
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Barrett Hayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Barrett Hayton See More
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
59 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
66 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
86 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
86 days ago