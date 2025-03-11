Fantasy Hockey
Barrett Hayton News: Nets power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Hayton scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss against the Maple Leafs.

Hayton completed Utah's comeback in the second period, as the team went from a 3-0 deficit to a 3-3 tie in slightly less than four minutes. This was the third straight game in which Hayton has cracked the scoresheet, and he's up to eight points across eight games since the end of the 4 Nations break, tallying five goals over that stretch. The 24-year-old is on the verge of establishing new career-high marks in several categories if he ends the regular season on a strong note.

Barrett Hayton
Utah Hockey Club
