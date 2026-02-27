Barrett Hayton headshot

Barrett Hayton News: Nets power-play marker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Hayton scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Hayton ended a five-game goal drought with his tally at 1:19 of the third period. He had points in six of the Mammoth's seven contests before the Olympic break before being held scoreless when play resumed Wednesday versus the Avalanche. The 25-year-old is up to eight goals, 22 points (six on the power play), 102 shots on net, 25 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 54 appearances this season.

Barrett Hayton
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Barrett Hayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Barrett Hayton See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
25 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
25 days ago
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
Author Image
Corey Abbott
25 days ago
Category Targets: Additions to Begin 2026
NHL
Category Targets: Additions to Begin 2026
Author Image
Corey Abbott
53 days ago