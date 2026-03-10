Barrett Hayton News: Opens scoring in overtime loss
Hayton scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Hayton has two goals over seven contests since the Olympic break. The 25-year-old center is up to nine goals, 23 points, 108 shots on net and 48 PIM through 59 appearances. He had a career-best 46 points last season, but Hayton has received fewer top-six chances in 2025-26, which has played a large role in his reduced output.
