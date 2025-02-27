Fantasy Hockey
Barrett Hayton headshot

Barrett Hayton News: Pair of power-play points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Hayton scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Hayton has four goals and a helper over his last four games, and all but one of those points have been on the power play. The 24-year-old center opened the scoring 3:59 into the game and also assisted on Dylan Guenther's tally late in the first period. Hayton is now at 16 goals, 34 points (seven on the power play), 112 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 60 appearances. He's had some ups and downs in 2024-25, but he looks poised for a strong finish if he remains on the first power-play unit.

Barrett Hayton
Utah Hockey Club
