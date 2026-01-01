Hayton was one of six Mammoth skaters to earn multiple points. He set up Dylan Guenther's first two goals of the game. This was Hayton's first multi-point effort all season, and it could spark his offense in the second half. The center has four goals, seven helpers, 60 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 36 appearances in a middle-six role. He's shooting just 6.7 percent thus far -- a little positive regression should be in order, though he could also do better than 1.67 shots per game, as he's often been closer to two per contest in recent years.