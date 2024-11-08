Barrett Hayton News: Produces helper Thursday

Hayton logged an assist and won 13 of 16 faceoffs in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Hayton rejoined Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz on the top line Thursday after ceding the first-line spot to Logan Cooley in recent games. The helper was Hayton's second point over his last four outings, though this improved stretch follows a five-game slump. He's at eight points, 32 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 14 contests, and there's still the foundation of a breakout campaign in place despite Hayton's recent struggles.