Barrett Hayton News: Produces two points

Hayton scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Hayton had been limited to just one goal over his last nine outings. This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 24 versus the Predators. Hayton's inconsistent offense is a big reason why he remains in a third-line role, though he's also part of the first power-play unit. The center has 10 goals, 25 points, 116 shots on net, 34 hits, 29 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 64 appearances this season.