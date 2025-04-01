Barrett Hayton News: Tickles twine in victory

Hayton scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Hayton scored for the first time since March 10. He snapped a 10-game goal drought, during which he had three assists, 15 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. The center is up to 18 goals, 41 points, 139 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 75 appearances this season. He's one goal and two points shy of matching his career highs in those categories, both of which were set in 2022-23.