Barrett Hayton News: Two PP points in win

Hayton recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Hayton helped set up the opening goal, courtesy of Clayton Keller, just 4:24 into the game, and he'd later double Utah's lead just 57 seconds into the second frame. Hayton is not the most consistent scoring weapon for Utah, though, so it's been hard to rely on him in fantasy, especially in the last few weeks. He might have four points over his previous five games (two goals, two helpers), but he's recorded just nine points (three goals, six assists) over 17 appearances since the beginning of March.