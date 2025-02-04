Beck Malenstyn Injury: Battling back spasms

Malenstyn exited Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets due to back spasms, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Malenstyn came off the ice clutching his back after a shift on the penalty kill and did not return. The 27-year-old will have some extra time to get things in order, as the Sabres don't play again until Saturday's game in Nashville. If he can't suit up, Sam Lafferty will likely draw back into the lineup.