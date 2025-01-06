Fantasy Hockey
Beck Malenstyn headshot

Beck Malenstyn Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Malenstyn is dealing with an illness and seems unlikely to play against the Capitals, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Malenstyn hasn't yet missed a game this season, but he'll likely be unavailable for Monday's home game against Washington. He should be considered day-to-day at this point, while Sam Lafferty will likely return to the lineup if Malenstyn is unavailable Monday.

Beck Malenstyn
Buffalo Sabres
