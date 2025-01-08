Fantasy Hockey
Beck Malenstyn

Beck Malenstyn Injury: Won't travel to Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Malenstyn (illness) won't travel with the Sabres ahead of Thursday's road matchup against the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Malenstyn continues to deal with an illness, and he'll be sidelined for a second consecutive game Thursday. Tyson Kozak was recalled by Buffalo on Wednesday and should enter the lineup while Malenstyn and Jiri Kulich (lower body) are unavailable.

Beck Malenstyn
Buffalo Sabres

