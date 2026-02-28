Beck Malenstyn headshot

Beck Malenstyn News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Malenstyn scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Malenstyn ended an eight-game point drought with the tally. The 28-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, so he shouldn't be expected to contribute much on offense. He's posted five goals, nine points, 52 shots on net, 202 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 58 appearances, serving as an effective defensive forward.

