Beck Malenstyn News: Buries goal in win

Malenstyn scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Malenstyn ended an eight-game point drought with the tally. The 28-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, so he shouldn't be expected to contribute much on offense. He's posted five goals, nine points, 52 shots on net, 202 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 58 appearances, serving as an effective defensive forward.