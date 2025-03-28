Beck Malenstyn News: Ends dry spell with helper

Malenstyn notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.

Malenstyn ended a 25-game point drought with a helper on Tyson Kozak's second-period goal. The 27-year-old Malenstyn has mostly played in a fourth-line role this season, but even he couldn't miss out on contributing in a game where 14 of the Sabres' 18 skaters earned a point. For the season, he's produced 10 points, 55 shots on net, 174 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 67 appearances.