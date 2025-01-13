Beck Malenstyn News: Full practice participant

Malenstyn (illness) completed a full practice Monday, clearing the way for him to suit up against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Malenstyn looks poised to return to action for the first time since Jan. 4 versus the Golden Knights, a stretch of three games on the shelf due to his illness. In his first season with the Sabres, the 26-year-old forward has recorded four goals and four assists and is behind his 2023-24 pace when he notched 21 points in 81 outings with the Capitals.